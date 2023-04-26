BIRTHS
Rhett Austin White
A son, Rhett Austin White, was born April 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Miranda and Ryan White of West Middlesex. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His siblings are Riley White, 12, and Ramie White, 4.
Grandparents are Brian and Tammy Dess of New Bedford, Pa., and Ronald and Connie White of New Wilmington.
Madden Berkson
A son, Madden Berkson, was born April 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Madisyn Berkson of Sharon. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long,
Grandparents are Kellie and Matt Yobe of Sharon.
Milo Luther Montgomery
A son, Milo Luther Montgomery, was born April 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jaycie Hunt of Ellwood City and Noah Montgomery of New Brighton, Pa. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.9 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Gerry Hunt and Terry Hunt of Ellwood City and Melva Montgomery of New Brighton.
Annalise Rae Orlosky
A daughter, Annlise Rae Orlosky, was born April 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chelsea and Stephen Orlosky of Hubbard. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has an older brother, Eugene Orlosky.
Grandparents are Gerri and Larry Stitt of Hubbard, Susan Orlosky of Girard, Ohio, and the late Mark Orlosky.
Matthias Edward Lee Cochran
A son, Matthias Edward Lee Cochran, was born April 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Savannah Walker and Bryson Cochran of Stoneboro. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His sister, Temperance Walker, is 3.
Grandparents are Terry Walker of Stoneboro, Stacy Cochran of Grove City, and the late Mike Hedglin.
Brynleigh Renee Aspen Miller
A daughter, Brynleigh Renee Aspen Miller, was born April 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kelly Swogger and Kyle Miller of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are Promise Anderson, 6, Ira Miller, 3, and Ella Miller, 1.
Grandparents are Millie Swogger and Glenn and Robin Miller, all of Sharon.
