BIRTHS
Madden Berkson
A son, Madden Berkson, was born April 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Madisyn Berkson of Sharon. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long,
Grandparents are Kellie and Matt Yobe of Sharon.
Annalise Rae Orlosky
A daughter, Annlise Rae Orlosky, was born April 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chelsea and Stephen Orlosky of Hubbard. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has an older brother, Eugene Orlosky.
Grandparents are Gerri and Larry Stitt of Hubbard, Susan Orlosky of Girard, Ohio, and the late Mark Orlosky.
Matthias Edward Lee Cochran
A son, Matthias Edward Lee Cochran, was born April 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Savannah Walker and Bryson Cochran of Stoneboro. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His sister, Temperance Walker, is 3.
Grandparents are Terry Walker of Stoneboro, Stacy Cochran of Grove City, and the late Mike Hedglin.
Brynleigh Renee Aspen Miller
A daughter, Brynleigh Renee Aspen Miller, was born April 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kelly Swogger and Kyle Miller of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are Promise Anderson, 6, Ira Miller, 3, and Ella Miller, 1.
Grandparents are Millie Swogger and Glenn and Robin Miller, all of Sharon.
Ace Robert Anderson
A son, Ace Robert Anderson, was born April 24, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Laura Ann and David Joseph Anderson of West Middlesex. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
His siblings are Keegan Valla, Audrianna Anderson, and Natalie Anderson.
Grandparents are Armour and Roberta Betts of Sharon and David and Sherri Anderson of West Middlesex.
Lainey Alexis Bayer
A daughter, Lainey Alexis Bayer, was born April 25, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ann and Derek Bayer of West Middlesex. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael Ellis and Michael and Alexis Bayer of Hermitage.
River Grace Zoppe
A daughter, River Grace Zoppe, was born April 25, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Carly Rose Mayberry and Jason Jeremiah Zoppe of Sharon. She weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 17 inches long.
Her sister, Miah Drivere, is 6.
Conner James Watson
A son, Conner James Watson, was born April 26, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Morgan and Brendan Watson of West Middlesex. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Lee Taylor of Sharpsville , Joshua Robisen of Aliquippa, Pa., Beth Hunsbarger and Dan Hunsbarger of Pulaski.
