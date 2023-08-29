BIRTHS
Alayna Mae Rhoades
A daughter, Alayna Mae Rhoades, was born Aug. 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Courtney Broadhurst and Tyler Rhoades of West Middlesex. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Dwayne Broadhurst of Girard, Ohio, and Melissa Rhoades of Grove City. Great-grandmother is Gretchen Wheaton of West Middlesex.
Legend Love Parker
A daughter, Legend Love Parker, was born Aug. 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to LaTeasha Parker of Farrell. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
She has four siblings, Toni, Brian, Rhylee, and Nilah.
Grandparents are Annette Montague of Farrell and Johnny Parker of Columbus, Ohio.
Milani Mae McLaurin
A daughter, Milani Mae McLaurin, was born Aug. 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Maryjane Davis and Jaiden McLaurin of Transfer.
She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21¼ inches long.
Alivi'ona Marie Malloy
A daughter, Alivi'ona Marie Malloy, was born Aug. 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Keyona and Danen Malloy, Jr., of Farrell. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long.
She has two brothers, Mason May and Carter May, both 8 years old.
Grandparents are Demica Williams and Jenny Hether, both of Sharpsville, Da'Nen Malloy, Sr., of Sharon, and Ricketta Malloy of Farrell.
Konnor James Patterson
A son, Konnor James Patterson, was born Aug. 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jenny Lee and Kyle Ray Patterson of Clarks Mills. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
He has a sister, Jasmine Marie Parker, 17, and Kolton Daniel Patterson, 2.
Grandparents are James and Emily Straub of Stoneboro, Bonnie and Jay Jewell of Syracuse, N.Y., and Daniel and Brenda Patterson of Stoneboro.
Luca Richard Wasser
A son, Luca Richard Wasser, was born Aug. 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Naomi Marshall and Tyler Wasser of Greenville. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His brother, Ezra, is 2.
Grandparents are Richard and Roberta Marshall and Jay and Gina Wasser, all of Greenville.
Romi Capri Cesta
A daughter, Romi Capri Cesta, was born Aug. 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Taylor Whelan of Hermitage and Vernon Cesta of Niles, Ohio. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Victoria Whelan and John Whelan of Hermitage and Janeen Cesta and Vernon Cesta of Niles.
Colt Joseph Ferringer
A son, Colt Joseph Ferringer, was born Feb. 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Heather and Chris Ferringer of Hermitage. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
He has a sister, Natalia, 12.
Grandparents are Brenda Weiser Fraley and Tim Fraley, both of Sharon, Helaine Ferringer of Farrell and Howard Ferringer of Hermitage.
Ellora Jean Rohrbacher
A daughter, Ellora Jean Rohrbacher, was born April 7, 2023, in Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Va., to Leah and Spencer Rohrbacher of Stafford, Va. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
She has two sisters, Eve, 4, and Lena, 2.
Grandparents are Dena and Harry Rohrbacher and Howard Ferringer, all of Hermitage, and Helaine Ferringer of Farrell.
Delilah Marie Thompson
A daughter, Delilah Marie Thompson, was born Aug. 25, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Rebecca Styno and John Thompson of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 18½ inches long.
Siblings are Lilliana M. Styno, Nolan W. Burroughs, Cameron M. Burroughs, John Thompson, and Jessup E. Thompson.
Grandparents are Helen Taylor, Michael Mowery, and Charlene Calloway, all of Greenville, and the late Frank Styno.
Oakley Elizabeth Hanna
A daughter, Oakley Elizabeth Hanna, was born Aug. 26, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kaitlyn Zeronas and Codey Hanna of Transfer. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her siblings are Kaden B. Hanna, 4, and Carter A. Hanna, 1.
Grandparents are Anthony and Susan Zeronas of Transfer.
