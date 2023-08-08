BIRTHS
Liam Scott Horsman
A son, Liam Scott Horsman, was born July 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Adrianna and JOnathan Horsman of Brookfield, Ohio. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He has two sisters, Juliana and Liliana Horsman.
Brezzley Nikkole Woods
A daughter, Brezzley Nikkole Woods, was born Aug. 2, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Amanda and Corey Woods of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her siblings are Skylar, 15, Ariana, 8, Jasper 7, and Nathaniel, 2.
Grandparents are Gary and Diana Miller and Darren and Lisa Woods, all of Sharon, and Carol and Mike Serrecchio of Austintown, Ohio.
Parker Jaxson Anguish
A son, Parker Jaxson Anguish, was born Aug. 3, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Melissa and Christopher Anguish of Masury, Ohio.
He has a sister, Aria Anguish, 7.
Grandparents are Bob and Karen Krepps of Masury.
Willow Ann Maurice
A daughter, Willow Ann Maurice, was born Aug. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alyson and Ryan Maurice of Clark, Pa. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her sister, Julia Mae Maurice, is 2½.
Grandparents are Butch and Dana Scott and Pete and Jan Maurice, all of Sharpsville.
