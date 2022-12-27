BIRTHS
Sylvia Burger
A daughter, Sylvia Burger, was born Nov. 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chloe Greer and Jace Burger of Sharpsville. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Mandy Brua of New Wilmington, Jeremy Greer and Warden and Denise Burger, all of West Middlesex.
Lenny Alan Dudash
A son, Lenny Alan Dudash, was born Dec. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tina Lee Dudash and Christopher Lee Giles, Sr., of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
Siblings are C.J. Giles, 26, Nicole Giles, 21, Sarabeth Dudash, 14, and Vincent Dudash, 11.
Grandparents are Kelly M. Dudash of Fredonia and the late Robert Leroy Giles Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.