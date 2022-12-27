BIRTHS
Sylvia Burger
A daughter, Sylvia Burger, was born Nov. 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chloe Greer and Jace Burger of Sharpsville. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Mandy Brua of New Wilmington, Jeremy Greer and Warden and Denise Burger, all of West Middlesex.
Lenny Alan Dudash
A son, Lenny Alan Dudash, was born Dec. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tina Lee Dudash and Christopher Lee Giles, Sr., of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
Siblings are C.J. Giles, 26, Nicole Giles, 21, Sarabeth Dudash, 14, and Vincent Dudash, 11.
Grandparents are Kelly M. Dudash of Fredonia and the late Robert Leroy Giles, Jr.
Joshua Samuel Unrue, Jr.
A son, Joshua Samuel Unrue, Jr., was born Dec. 21, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Maggie Lazaro and Joshua Unrue of Fredonia. He weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Benjamin Waylon Kirk
A son, Benjamin Waylon Kirk, was born Dec. 22, 2022, to Alyssa Nichols and Austin Kirk of Sharon.He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Lisa and David Nichols of Hermitage, and Kellie and Matthew Yobe of Sharon.
Sergius Harvey Campbell
A son, Sergius Harvey Campbell, was born Dec. 23, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Khendra J'Relle Pauchfenton and Lucas Patrick Campbell of Greenville. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Bill Fenton and Jaci Pauchfenton of Greenville and Jay Bruce Campbell and Gretchen Campbell of Mercer.
