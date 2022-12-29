BIRTHS
Demi Mae Kilgore
A daughter, Demi Mae Kilgore, was born Dec. 11, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Michelle and Dan Kilgore of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her siblings are Miles Kilgore, 10, Drew Kilgore, 8, and Max Kilgore, 3.
Grandparents are Mike and Cindy Cullen and Dorothy McCurdy of Greenville, Mike and Michelle Kilgore of Hershey, Pa., and Richard and Jill Pierce of Florida.
Wesley Eisler
A son, Wesley Eisler, was born Dec. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Faith Rickert and Rhett Eisler of Sharpsville. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Siblings include Noah, 6, Cali, 6, Sebastian, 2, and Paislee, 2.
Grandparents are Paul Rickert and Gina Clark of Hermitage and Dolores Eisler and Sandy Eisler of Sharpsville.
Waylon James Wagler
A son, Waylon James Wagler, was born Dec. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danielle and Hunter Wagler of Harrisville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His brother, Cooper Lee Wagler, is a year and a half old.
Grandparents are Tom and Stacey Ryder of New Castle and Chance and Brina Wagler of Stoneboro.
