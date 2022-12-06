BIRTHS
Mason James Conway
A son, Mason James Conway, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla Marie and Matty Ryan Conway of New Castle.
His brother, Vincent Conway, is 5.
Grandparents are Jodi and Todd Lombright of Hermitage, Rachel and Bran David of New Castle, and Wayne Conway of Pittsburgh.
Charlotte Rose McConnell
A daughter, Charlotte Rose McConnell, was born Nov. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Nicolette King of Pulaski and David King of New Castle. She weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 18¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Barb and Colin McConnell of Pulaski , David and Donna King of Greenville and Karen Shollenberger of Greenville.
Marco David Patrick
A son, Marco David Patrick, was born Nov. 27, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lindsay Marie and Mark Ryan Patrick of New Castle. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Caroline Patrick, is 2.
Amara Florence Gabriel
A daughter, Amara Florence Gabriel, was born Nov. 27, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Amanda and Mario Gabriel of New Castle. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Nick and Rhonda Curial and Rick and Rosalie Gabriel, all of New Csstle.
Emilee Grace Turney
A daughter, Emilee Grace Turney, was born Nov. 27, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sarah Carroll and Michael Turney of Sharon. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her sisters are Madilynn Turney, 8, and Alivia Turney, 4.
Grandparents are Jeff Carroll and Amy Carroll of Sharon and Lesa Askew and Kevin Askew of Brunswick, Ohio.
E'Ternity Zioni La'Rose Abram
A daughter, E'Ternity Zioni La'Rose Abram, was born Nov. 28, 2022, to Sharee Marie Williams of Sharpsville and Aaron Abram of Hermitage. Her siblings are Meia Bradley, 11, and Azarich Abram, 3.
Grandparents are Carolyn Thompkins and Kenneth Abram, both of Sharon.
Ariah Rachelle Harris
A daughter, Ariah Rachelle Harris, was born Nov. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Bailey Mariotti and Christopher Harris of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Harley Harris, 8, Colton Bonnema, 5, and Carson Bonnema, 2.
Grandparents are Heidi Libengood of Slippery Rock and Pauline Harris of Erie.
Sylvia Burger
A daughter, Sylvia Burger, was born Nov. 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chloe Greer and Jace Burger of Sharpsville. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Mandy Brua of New Wilmington, Jeremy Greer of West Middlesex, and Warden and Denise Burger of West Middlesex.
Lenny Alan Dudash
A son, Lenny Alan Dudash, was born Dec. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tina Lee Dudash and Christopher Lee Giles, Sr., of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21.5 inches long.
Siblings are C.J. Giles, 26, Nicole Giles, 21, Sarabeth Dudash, 14, and Vincent Dudash, 11.
Grandparents are Kelly M. Dudash of Fredonia and the late Robert Leroy Giles, Jr.
Calliope Jae Irving
A daughter, Calliope Jae Irving, was born Dec. 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Taylor and Jakoyae Irving of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Jane and Mark Skelton of Hopewell Township, Pa., and Donita Harris and Darnell Harris of Beaver Falls, Pa.
Henley Irene Shaker
A daughter, Henley Irene Shaker, was born Dec. 3, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Brittany and Justin Shaker of New Wilmington. She weighed 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Donald and Michele Bounger and Brian McFarlane, all of New Wilmington, and Gregg and Stacey Pickett of Mineral Ridge, Ohio.
Peter William Tinglum
A son, Peter William Tinglum, was born Dec. 3, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jessica Ann and Jahn Gary Tinglum of Sharpsville. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Maggie Mae Tinglum, is 2.
Grandparents are D'Anna and David VanBuskirk of Scranton, Pa., and Cathy and Hillis Tinglum of Hermitage.
