BIRTHS
Charleigh Kimberly-Rose AlexanderA daughter, Charleigh Kimberly-Rose Alexander, was born Feb. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jennifer and Ray Alexander, II, of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19¼ inches long.
Siblings are Jeramya, 19, Kaylob, 17, Cassie, 17, Rae, 16, and Jakobe, 14.
Grandparents are Amber Kerins and the late Charles Hodge of Greenville, and Kimberly Roberts of Bonita Springs, Fla.
Karma Sue HodgeA daughter, Karma Sue Hodge, was born Feb. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha M. Danello and Shawn W. Hodge of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Shawn Hodge, 14, Nevaeh Hodge, 11, Jaydenn Ayers, 12, IzaBella Ayres, 11, and Noah Danello, 4.
Grandparents are Terri Ann Luna of Marshfield, Mo., and the late Richard Hodge and Peggy Sue Hodge.
Adrianna MasottoA daughter, Adrianna Masotto, was born Feb. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Leanne and Michael Masotto of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Isabella Masotto, 12, and Brennden Masotto, 21.
Grandparents are Mark and Ellen Thompson of West Middlesex and Stanley and Judy Masotto of Hermitage.
Christopher Steven HudsonA son, Christopher Steven Hudson, was born Feb. 6, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jacquelyn Ellison and Luke Hudson of Hermitage. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His sister, Isla Grace Hudson, is 3.
Grandparents are Christopher and Kathleen Ellison of Belton, S.C., and Mark and Pamela Hudson of Transfer.
Wade Matthew ChalupkaA son, Wade Matthew Chalupka, was born Feb. 7, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kaylee and Matthew Chalupka of Sharpsville. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Clara Chalupka, is 2.
Grandparents are Hugh and Karen Paden and Mike and Linda Chalupka, all of Sharpsville.
Korbin Nicholas KilpatrickA son, Korbin Nicholas Kilpatrick, was born Feb. 7, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Raeann Busco and Logan Kilpatrick of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
Grandfathers are Timothy Busco of Sharon and Charles Kilpatrick of Alliance, Ohio.
