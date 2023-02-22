BIRTHS
A’Mary Taylor
A daughter, A’Mary Taylor, was born Feb. 15, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Amanda Bartley and Irvin Taylor of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her siblings are Jayce, 14, Lilianna, 12, Jounior, 9, and Ha’Mari, 5.
Grandparents are Annette and David Jordan of Warren, Ohio, and Tracey Taylor and Leroy Taylor, both of Sharon.
Everett Henry Commisso
A son, Everett Henry Commisso, was born Feb. 16, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Brittany Adams and Dominic Commisso of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Diane Adams of Hermitage, the late Alfred Adams, and Dominic and Tina Commisso of Sharpsville.
Ellie Kathryn Burk
A daughter, Ellie Kathryn Burk, was born Feb. 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sheila Lynn and Justin M. Burk of Grove City.
She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Siblings are Ava Hopkins, 9, Caleb Hopkins, 7, and Quinn Burk, 3.
Grandparents are John and Michelle Lucas, Olive Dora, Evelyn Blom, Michael Burk, Sr., Michelle Feightner, Alycean and Donald Whetzel, Lawrence Burk, and Bonnie Feightner, all of Grove City.
Matthew Alexander Murcko
A son, Matthew Alexander Murcko, was born Feb. 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ciara and Michael J. Murcko of New Castle. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
Siblings are Mila Murcko, 4, and Michael P. Murcko, 2.
