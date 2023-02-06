BIRTHS
Legend Wilson Eugene Grannison
A son, Legend Wilson Eugene Grannison, was born Jan. 29, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lydia Wade and Kendall Grannison of Sharon. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Sapphyre, 10, Kendall, Jr., 8, and Kelani, 3.
Grandparents are Lonetta Rowe of New Castle, David Wade of Warren, Ohio, and Christine Grannison and Buddy Root, both of Sharon.
Cecil Scott Carr
A son, Cecil Scott Carr, was born Jan. 31, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katie Rosemarie and Jason Daniel Carr of Sharpsville. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 18½ inches long.
Grandparents are Derrick and Linda Adams of Harlemsburg, Pa., and David and Barbra Carr of Grove City, Pa.
Juniper Aleta Conn
A daughter, Juniper Aleta Conn, was born Jan. 31, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley , to Jade Jewell and Ashtin Conn of Jamestown. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Georgette Jewell Smith and Brian Smith, both of Greenville, Stacy Pfaff, Bill Pfaff, Richard Conn, and Michaela Conn, all of Jamestown.
Karma Sue Hodge
A daughter, Karma Sue Hodge, was born Feb. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha M. Danello and Shawn W. Hodge of Shaon. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Shawn Hodge, 14, Nevaeh Hodge, 11, Jaydenn Ayers, 12, IzaBella Ayres, 11, and Noah Danello, 4.
Grandparents are Terri Ann Luna of Marshfield, Mo., and the late Richard Hodge and Peggy Sue Hodge.
Julian Thomas Reed
A son, Julian Thomas Reed, was born Feb. 1, 2023, to Tara Rihel and Shawn Reed of Sharon. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Tom and Kathy Reed of West Middlesex and the late Howard and Cathy Rihel.
Waylon Jones
A son, Waylon Jones, was born Feb. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Gabrielle Mitteff of New Castle and Derek Jones of Ellwood City. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Adrianna Masotto
A daughter, Adrianna Masotto, was born Feb. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Leanne and Michael Masotto of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Isabella Masotto, 12, and Brennden Masotto, 21.
Grandparents are Mark and Ellen Thompson of West Middlesex and Stanley and Judy Masotto of Hermitage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.