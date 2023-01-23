BIRTHS
Arabella Ann Claycomb
A daughter, Arabella Ann Claycomb, was born Jan. 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Abbie and Derek Claycomb of Mercer. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her brother, Dakota Claycomb, is 19 months.
Grandparents are Julie Daly of Stoneboro, Tom Daly of Jamestown, Amy Dunwoody of Sandy Lake, and Eric Claycomb of New Castle.
Malcolm Oliver James Runge
A son, Malcolm Oliver James Runge, was born Jan. 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Emily Jean Stearns and Joseph Runge of Sharon. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Alivia, is 8, and brother, Michael, is 6.
Grandparents are Tiffany and Joshua Stearns of Sharon, and Julie Runge and the late Michael Runge of Greenville. Great-grandparents are Darrell and Darla Venetta.
Jackson Patrick Hall
A son, Jackson Patrick Hall, was born Jan. 18, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Erica and Austin Hall of Neshannock Township, Pa. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Anne and Charles Peters, Alice and James Smith, and Adam Hall, all of Mercer.
Saviah Lily-Joy Singh
A daughter, Saviah Lily Joy Singh, was born Jan. 18, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffini Small-Singh and Gurwinder Singh of Hermitage. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
She has two brothers, Armaan Singh, 9, and Arian Singh, 8.
Grandparents are Richard and Margie Small of Sharon and Avtar Singh and Manjit Kaur of Punjab, India.
Connor James Jaskowak
A son, Connor James Jaskowak, was born Jan. 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Bethany Crystal (Kelley) and James Charles Jaskowak of Grove City. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Grandparents are Theodore and Lisa Kelley of Scottdale, Pa., and Mark and Linda Jaskowak of Grove City.
Sha'Mar Michael Slattery
A son, Sha'Mar Michael Slattery, was born Jan. 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lashawnda Smith of Farrell and Sean Slattery of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Siblings are Shawnté Bratton, 18, and Shanelle Slattery, 2.
Grandparents are Felicia "Lil Pat" Smith, Gregory McClean, Janie Valimont, and Doug Valimont, all of Hermitage.
