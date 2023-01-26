BIRTHS
Nora Grace Derr
A daughter, Nora Grace Derr, was born Jan. 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Bryanna Germano and Shon Derr of Farrell. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Her brother, Sullivan Kimpan, is 7.
Grandparents are Dave Germano, Veronica Zec, Shon Derr, and Patti Daugherty, all of Mercer County.
Spencer Ann-Elizabeth Uhrin
A daughter, Spencer Ann-Elizabeth Uhrin, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Rachea and Jonathan Uhrin of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Siblings are Quinton Uhrin, 9, Evan Uhrin, 4, and Eleanor Uhrin, 3.
Grandparents are Dona Fritts of Fowler, Ohio, and Chris and Judy Uhrin of Greenville.
Evren Oliver-Michael Keeter
A son, Evren Oliver-Michael Keeter, was born Jan. 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Amanda and Erik Keeter of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Kaylee, is 10, and his brother, Atticus, is 2.
Grandparents are Melody Moore and Brian Moore of Jamestown and Bobbie Jo Haney and Scott Keeter of Tulsa, Okla.
Sunny Kaye Olenik
A daughter, Sunny Kaye Olenik, was born Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, to Sierra Stroup and Zachariah Olenik of Masury. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her sister, Luna Rae Olenik, is 3.
Grandparents are Benjamin and Stacey Stroup and Farrah Black, all of Brookfield, Ohio, and Christina Blom and Samuel Olenik of Hubbard, Ohio.
