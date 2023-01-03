Births
Waylon James Wagler
A son, Waylon James Wagler, was born Dec. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danielle and Hunter Wagler of Harrisville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His brother, Cooper Lee Wagler, is a year and a half old.
Grandparents are Tom and Stacey Ryder of New Castle and Chance and Brina Wagler of Stoneboro.
Colson Anthony Marosy
A son, Colson Anthony Marosy, was born Dec. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jessica and Anthony Marosy of Hermitage. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Caden Marosy, 10, and Maia Marosy, 7.
Grandparents are Tammy Minto of Hermitage, Vincent Gans, Sr., of Las Vegas, Nev., Lori and Lester Somerset of Farrell, and Randy Marosy of Belmar, N.J.
Juddson Michael Bury
A son, Juddson Michael Bury, was born Dec. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Corrine Quinn and Brandon Bury of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
His brother, Jacob Bury, is 10.
Grandparents are Mary and Michael Quinn of Cowansville, Pa., and Charlene and Thomas Bury of Felton, Del.
