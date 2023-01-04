Births
Waylon James WaglerA son, Waylon James Wagler, was born Dec. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danielle and Hunter Wagler of Harrisville. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His brother, Cooper Lee Wagler, is a year and a half old.
Grandparents are Tom and Stacey Ryder of New Castle and Chance and Brina Wagler of Stoneboro.
Colson Anthony MarosyA son, Colson Anthony Marosy, was born Dec. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jessica and Anthony Marosy of Hermitage. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Caden Marosy, 10, and Maia Marosy, 7.
Grandparents are Tammy Minto of Hermitage, Vincent Gans, Sr., of Las Vegas, Nev., Lori and Lester Somerset of Farrell, and Randy Marosy of Belmar, N.J.
Juddson Michael BuryA son, Juddson Michael Bury, was born Dec. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Corrine Quinn and Brandon Bury of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
His brother, Jacob Bury, is 10.
Grandparents are Mary and Michael Quinn of Cowansville, Pa., and Charlene and Thomas Bury of Felton, Del.
King Mustafa AShawn MarrowA son, King Mustafa AShawn Marrow, was born Jan. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to LaShawn (Roberts) Marrow and Jaylan Marrow of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 22 inches long.
Siblings include Trenity, 16, Kenadie, 15, Cassidy, 12, Cash, 11, True, 8, and Juream, 1.
Grandparents are Rosalind Brown and Shawn Roberts of Farrell and Darla White and Larry Marrow of Youngstown.
Grayson Dallas SmithA son, Grayson Dallas Smith, was born Jan. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kaitlin Geibel and Dakota Smith of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Gretchen Geibel of Hermitage, Raymond Smith of Brookfield, and April Cole of Greenville.
Nova Danae AlderA daughter, Nova Danae Alter, was born Jan. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Taylor Hawks of Greenville and Shaun Alter of New Castle. She weighed 5.14 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Siblings are Jaelynn Eileen, Kendralynn Lindsay, and Landon Garrison.
Grandparents are Stacy Cory of New Castle and Timothy Alter of Meadville.
