BIRTHS
Miles Alan Barris
A son, Miles Alan Barris, was born to Allison and Ashton Barris of Pulaski, on June 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He has a sister, Blaire Barris, 2.
His grandparents are Linn and Cheryl Mild of Pulaski and Robert and Sandra Barris of West Middlesex.
Landon James Calvin
A son, Landon James Calvin, was born to Kristin Dexter and Brandon Calvin of Greenville on July 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley. He weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
His siblings are Wyatt Calvin, 13, Ariel Calvin, 6, Gabe Ruof, 6, and Mason Ruof, 5.
His grandparents are Lisa Mackin, and Shari and Jeff Vansickle, and the late Joe Calvin Sr., Greenville.
Maddison Rose McCluskey
A daughter, Maddison Rose McCluskey, was born to Megan Ann and Michael James McCluskey, Pulaski, on June 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
She has one sibling, Colson Michael McCluskey, 3.
Her grandparents are Ed and Tammy Rudzik of Pulaski, Margret Lewis of Waverly, Ohio, and the late Mike McCluskey of Volant.
