BIRTHS
Landon James CalvinA son, Landon James Calvin, was born to Kristin Deeter and Brandon Calvin of Greenville on July 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley. He weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
His siblings are Wyatt Calvin, 13, Ariel Calvin, 6, Gabe Ruof, 6, and Mason Ruof, 5.
His grandparents are Lisa Mackin, Shari and Jeff Vansickle, and the late Joe Calvin Sr., Greenville.
Zy’Mira Delfina Noelle Hardman
A daughter, Zy’Mira Delfina Noelle Hardman, was born to Adry’anne Williams, Sharon, and Zachariah Hardman-Cornelio, Sharon, on June 29, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces.
Her siblings are Zy’lon Mosley, Zy’irha Mosley, Zy’Miir Hardman, Zy’Rihanna Williams, Zy’Gianni Hardman, Zach Hardman, Giovanni Hardman, and Noelle Hardman.
Her grandparents are Althea Crump, Sharon, and Andrew Williams, Shenango Valley.
Nolan Thomas Barnes
A son, Nolan Thomas Barnes, was born July 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Paige Swibart and Daron Barnes of New Castle. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.
His siblings are Ophelia and Elijah.
Grandparents are Amy and Frank Zurosky and Trudy Rice, all of New Castle.
Zoey Lynn Reuff
A daughter, Zoey Lynn Reuff, was born July 9, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Morgan and James Reuff of Brookfield, Ohio. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Dan and Christine McDanel of Fredonia and Danny and Becky Reuff or Brookfield.
A’Kari Sareek Masir McLeod
A son, A’Kari Sareek Masir McLeod, was born July 11, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dyamond Perkins of Hermitage, and Tareek McLeod of Farrell. He weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
His sibling, Ara’Bellah McLeod, is 3.
Grandparents are Jessica Hendon of Pennsylvania and Latoya Wright of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Maverick Lee Mills
A son, Maverick Lee Mills, was born July 11, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Autumn Nicole and Matthew Scott Mills of Hermitage. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Hailey Mills, 20, Aiden Mills, 17, Cheyenne, 14, Bella Mills, 13, Aria Wansor, 8, Remi Wansor, 4, and Avery Mills, 1.
Grandparents are Gary Taylor of Hermitage, the late Leaha Taylor, Sharan Moose and Thomas Mills, both of Mercer.
Oksana Alana Canon
A daughter, Oksana Alana Canon, was born July 13, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Yana and Aleksey Canon of Sharpsville. She weighed 6 pounds, 14.1 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her siblings are Cameron, 13, Serozha, 9, Sasha, 6, and Tatyana, 2.
Grandparents are Gary and Ginger Zimmer of Sandy Lake and John and Carolyn Canon of Greenville.
