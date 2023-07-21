BIRTHS
Charlotte Lynneas Clark
A daughter, Charlotte Lynneas Clark, was born July 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany Ealy and Nathan Clark of West Middlesex. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
Her sibling, Layken Clark, is 4.
Grandparents are Thomas Ealy, Jr., and Beth Ealy of Hilliards, Pa., and Janice Clark of West Middlesex.
Paisley Maria Nickols
A daughter, Paisley Maria Nickols, was born July 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Makenzie Zellefrow of Sharon and Darrion Nickols of Transfer. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Nichole Branca of Sharon, Michael Zellefrow of Masury, Ohio, and Jennifer and Ben Nickols of Transfer.
Nash Edward Ruggles
A son, Nash Edward Ruggles, was born July 18, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kaelee Breese of Grove City and Jordan Ruggles of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Siblings are Weston Foust, 5, and Wyatt Foust, 2.
Grandparents are Nanette Ruggles and John Ruggles of Sharon and the late Dennis and Teresa Breese.
