BIRTHS

Lyla Love Luchey

A daughter, Lyla Love Luchey, was born July 10, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla Bacon and Tyler Luchey of Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Patrick Bacon and Cheryl Bacon of Hermitage, Edwin Luchey of Sharpsville, and Barbara Smith of Farrell.

Charlotte Lynneas Clark

A daughter, Charlotte Lynneas Clark, was born July 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany Ealy and Nathan Clark of West Middlesex. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.

Her sibling, Layken Clark, is 4.

Grandparents are Thomas Ealy, Jr., and Beth Ealy of Hilliards, Pa., and Janice Clark of West Middlesex.

Paisley Maria Nickols

A daughter, Paisley Maria Nickols, was born July 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Makenzie Zellefrow of Sharon and Darrion Nickols of Transfer. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Nichole Branca of Sharon, Michael Zellefrow of Masury, Ohio, and Jennifer and Ben Nickols of Transfer.

Nash Edward Ruggles

A son, Nash Edward Ruggles, was born July 18, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kaelee Breese of Grove City and Jordan Ruggles of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.

Siblings are Weston Foust, 5, and Wyatt Foust, 2.

Grandparents are Nanette Ruggles and John Ruggles of Sharon and the late Dennis and Teresa Breese.

