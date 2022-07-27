BIRTHS
James Obrempong Appiah Appau
A son, was born July 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Eliza Rust Appau and Dr. Kweku Appiah Appau of Mercer County. He weighed 8 pounds, 0.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He has a sister, Isabelle Obaahemaa Appau, 15 months.
His grandparents are James and Betsy Rust, Mercer and the late Opanin Akwasi Appiah and Adwoa Koramah of Accra, Ghana, West Africa.
Brody John DagresA son, Brody John Dagres, was born July 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Gracen Chiappini and Brandon Dagres of Grove City. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
He has a brother, Brantley James Dagres, 18 months.
Grandparents are Tim and Amy Chiappini, Mandy Dagres, and James Dagres, all of Grove City.
Waylynn June Beighley-BeachA son, Waylynn June Beighley-Beach, was born July 24, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Madison Nicole Beach and Nathanael Thomas Beighley of Mercer. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Stacey L. Beach and Manual S. Beers of Mercer and Jessica D. Beighley and Gregory S. Beighley of Sharon.
