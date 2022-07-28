BIRTHS
Xavier Joseph Chavara Butler
A son, Xavier Joseph Chavara Butler, was born July 25, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Stephanie Chavara and Tom Butler of Sharpsville. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Joseph and Barb Chavara of Palm Coast, Fla., and David and Diane Butler of Sharpsville.
Cali Marie Johnson
A daughter, Cali Marie Johnson, was born July 27, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Larissa Spencer and Terrell Johnson of New Castle. She weighed 5 pounds, 15.4 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Antonio Markel Wilson Jr.
A son, Antonio Markel Wilson, Jr., was born July 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Trista Ulan of Hermitage and Antonio Wilson, Sr. He weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.