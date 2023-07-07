BIRTHS
Miles Alan Barns
A son, Miles Alan Barns, was born to Allison and Ashton Barns, of Pulaski, on June 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
He has a sister, Blaire Barris, 2.
His grandparents are Linn and Cheryl Mil, of Pulaski, and Robert and Sandra Barris, of West Middlesex.
Reese Robertson
A daughter, Reese Robertson, was born to Sierra and Joshua Robertson, of Mercer, on July 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. She weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces.
Her grandparents are Elo Pranno and Patrick Robertson of Mercer, and Rachael Atkinson of Mercer.
Marco Edward Andrusky
A son, Marco Edward Andrusky, was born to Shelby and Daniel Andrusky, of West Middlesex, July 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.
He has a brother, Rowan, 2.
Grandpareents are Angeline Hoffman of Grove City, and Martin and Debra Andrusky of Hermitage.
