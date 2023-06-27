BIRTHSRaegan Lesle ScheidemantleA daughter, Raegan Lesle Scheidemantle, was born to Bryan and Brooke (McLaughlin) Scheidemantle, New Castle, on June 16, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
She has one brother, Hayden Scheidemantle, 2.
Her grandparents are Frank McLaughlin, New Castle; Carrie Downer, Wheatland; and Bryan and Lori Scheidemantle, New Castle.
Louise Kathryn ShafferA daughter, Louise Kathryn Shaffer, was born to Hannah and Vinnie Shaffer, Sharon, on June 24, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
She has a brother, Sonny Shaffer, 2.
Her grandparents are Chris and Jen Levitt, Sharon, and Mike and Patty Shaffer, Sharon.
Elijah Antonio TaylorA son, Elijah Antonio Taylor, was born to Destiny and Jonathan Taylor, Sharon, on June 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 7 pounds 3.5 ounces.
He has six siblings, Kayla, 18; Noel, 17; Ariana, 15; Nevaeh, 12; Serenity, 7; and Kaiden, 9.
Leelannd W-C-A Stephens-AbbottA son, Leeland W-C-A Stephens-Abbott, was born to Destiny Stephens-Abbott and Justin Abbott, Hermitage, on June 24, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
He has four siblings, Serenity Stephens-Abbott, 6; Aubriana Stephen-Abbott, 5; HayVienn Stephens-Abbott, 2; and Jaydienn Stephens-Abott, 1.
His grandparents are Denise and Craig Stephens, Greenville; and Debbie and Kenny Abbott, Hadley.
Aurora Rae Powell
A daughter, Aurora Rae Powell, was born to Alaina Alben and Brandon Powell, Grove City, on June 3, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Her grandparents are Lisa Alben of Grove City; and Josh and April Powell of Grove City.
Olivia Renee ThompsonA daughter, Olivia Renee Thompson, was born to Sarah and Ryan Thompson, Mercer, on June 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Her siblings are Havanah Thompson, 5, and Carson Thompson, 2.
Her grandparents are Sharon and Dana Reed, Tallmansville, W.Va.; Dan and Beverly Peck, Crossville, Tenn.; and Joan Thompson, West Middlesex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.