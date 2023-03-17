BIRTHS
Reese Elizabeth Tarr
A daughter, Reese Elizabeth Tarr, was born March 13, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jenna and Donald Tarr, Jr., of Hermitage. She weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
His siblings are Lennox Tarr, 5, and Noah Tarr, 2.
Grandparents are Marie Lunsinger of Hermitage, Darryl Lunsinger of Cortland, Ohio, and Wendy Jones-Tarr.
Charlotte Munene Pinch
A daughter, Charlotte Murene Pinch, was born March 14, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Cassandra Elizabeth Thuranira and Geof Kinser Pinch of Greenville. She weighed 6.02 pounds and 7 ounces and was 18½ inches long.
Her sister, Bailey Ane Pinch, is 2½.
Grandparents are Tracy Thuranira and Everett Burtt of Greenville, Mwenda Thuranira of Kenya, Africa, and Dave Pinch of Transfer.
