BIRTHS
Zofia Maria Forrest
A daughter, Zofia Maria Forrest, was born March 11, 2023, in Magee Women’s UPMC, Pittsburgh, to Emily Christine and David James Forrest of Sharon. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19½ inches long.
Her grandparents are Edward ad Cynthia Chess of Hermitage, Patrick and Gail Cooke of Lordstown, Ohio, and Brian and Elizabeth Forrest of Kinsman, Ohio.
Holly Nicole Cassidy
A daughter, Holly Nicole Cassidy, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Loren and Andrew Cassidy of Hubbard. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Siblings are Issabelle Joy, 6, and Alex Stephen, 5.
Grandparents are Kelly Wylie and James Glass and Grace and Pat Cassidy, all of Hubbard.
Gracie Lynn MonsmanA daughter, Gracie Lynn Monsman, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Haley Muszik and Matthew Monsman of Sharpsville. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long.
Her sibling is Thayden Muszik, 4.
Grandparents are Mark and Kristen Muszik and Kevin and Jeannette Monsman, all of Washington.
Eva Lynn ToyA daughter, Eva Lynn Toy, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kelly Jones and Jonathan Toy of New Castle. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His siblings are Isaac Toy and Peyton Toy.
Grandparents are Tracie Jones and Sharon and Bob Toy, all of New Castle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.