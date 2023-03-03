BIRTHS
Skylar Joseph Lutz
A son, Skylar Joseph Lutz, was born Feb. 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Eleathia Tyann and Scott Kenneth Lutz of Grove City. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Siblings are a twin brother, Tanner Scott Lutz, Tyann Nelligan, 17, Monica Lutz, 15, Selena Nelligan, 15, Owen Lutz, 11, and Lillee Nelligan, 9.
Grandparents are Eletta Conley of Grove City and Kenneth Lutz of Sharpsville.
Tanner Scott Lutz
A son, Tanner Scott Lutz, was born Feb. 20, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Eleathia Tyann and Scott Kenneth Lutz of Grove City. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are a twin brother, Skylar Joseph Lutz, Tyann Nelligan, 17, Monica Lutz, 15, Selena Nelligan, 15, Owen Lutz, 11, and Lillee Nelligan, 9.
Grandparents are Eletta Conley of Grove City and Kenneth Lutz of Sharpsville.
Kalayah Cherise Owens
A daughter, Kalayah Cherise Owens, was born Feb. 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Latania Brown and Rahn Owens of Sharon. She weighed 5 pounds, 5.4 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Tera Kalsky and Tami and Chuck Porterfield, all of Farrell, the late Robert Brown, Margie Owens of Sharon, and the late Rahn Owens.
Maverick Scott Gillen
A son, Maverick Scott Gillen, was born Feb. 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha Buck and William Gillen of Greenville. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Brynn, 8, Savannah, 7, Skye, 5, and Briella, 3.
Grandparents are Hope Buck of Greenville, Robert Buck of Sandy Lake, Pamela Gillen of Jamestown, N.Y., and William Gillen, Jr., of Uniontown, Pa.
Marlin William Smoker
A son, Marlin William Smoker, was born Feb. 23, 2023, to Bridget and Max Smoker of Hermitage. He weighed 8 pounds, 5.2 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Clair and Dana Coast of Clintonville, Pa., Micki and Mike McCool of Plain Grove, Pa., and Gary and Mickey Smoker of Mercer.
