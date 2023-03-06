BIRTHS
DaSere Ahman Williams
A son, DaSere Ahman Williams, was born Feb. 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to LaKyse Chambers and Denzel Williams of Farrell. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
His sibling is DaMyan Khalil Williams.
Grandparents are Misty Chambers, Mike Talbot, and Barhie Williams, all of Farrell.
Daklynn Rae Stacy
A daughter, Daklynn Rae Stacy, was born March 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Shayla (Little) and Cameron Stacy of Greenville. She weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are David, Jr., and Brandy Little of Greenville and Vernon P. Stacy and Tami M. Mongone of Ambridge, Pa.
Emeryn Swartz
A daughter, Emeryn Swartz, was born March 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Patty Porterfield and Richard Swartz of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her siblings are Landon, 6, Kingsley, 6, and Avery, 3.
Grandparents are Maggie Porterfield of Brookfield, Ohio, and Melinda Swartz and Richard Swartz of Sharon.
Isaac William Dennis
A son, Isaac William Dennis, was born March 2, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Aaliyah Pounds and Robert Dennis, IV, of New Castle. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long.
His brother is Robert Dennis, V.
Grandparents are Mandy Mitchell and William Pounds, Jr., both of New Castle, and Desiree Barensfeld and Robert Dennis, both of Ellwood City.
Cynthia Anastasia Mick
A daughter, Cynthia Anastasia Mick, was born March 2, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Barri D. Clark of Sharon and David Lee Mick of Fairfax, Va. She weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 17 inches long.
Siblings are Natish, 30, Inglund, 30, Nietry, 28, Amelia, 16, Neveah, 7, Miricle, 6, and Manda Lynn, 4.
Grandparents are Pam Callihan of Greenville and DeLois Mick and Otis David Allan of Youngstown, Ohio.
Gisselle Ari Gordon
A daughter, Gisselle Ari Gordon, was born March 3, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Caroline Medvec and Cory Gordon of Farrell. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.
Her sister, Payton, is 5, and brother, Mason, is 3.
Grandparents are Jason Gordon of Farrell and Grisel Gordon of Poland, Ohio.
Myka Lily-Jayne Swartz
A daughter, Myka Lily-Jayne Swartz, was born March 5, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Brittany and Michael Swartz of Sharon. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Grandparents are Karen Mackall and Ed Mackall, both of Sharon, Robin Schultz of Sharon and Curtis Swartz of New Castle.
Martin W. Byler
A son, Martin W. Byler, was born March 5, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sarah D. and Billy E. Byler of Jackson Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches.
Siblings are Leona, Elina Mae, Esther, Barbara, Clara, Kathy, Malinda, Norman, Ruth, and Nathan.
Grandparents are David and Elina Maw Troyer of Atlantic, Pa., and Eli and Mary Ann Byler of Jackson Center.
