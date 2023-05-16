BIRTHS
Oliver LaMare Thomas Faulk
A son, Oliver LaMare Thomas Faulk, was born May 10, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Melva McKnight and Quenta Faulk of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long.
He has four brothers, Q-mel, Nathan, Jason, and Mario.
Sofia Jane McJunkin
A daughter, Sofia Jane McJunkin, was born May 10, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany and David McJunkin of Sandy Lake. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She has a brother, Mason McJunkin, 4.
Grandparents are Thomas and Rhonda Schell of Stoneboro and David and Sheila McJunkin Sr. of Fredonia.
