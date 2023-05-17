BIRTHS
Zayden MeadeA son, Zayden Meade, was born April 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashley and Justin Meade of Hubbard, Ohio. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He has two siblings, a brother Jacan, 7, and a sister, Zara, 5.
Grandparents are Doreen Gregory of Masury, Ohio, and Gregory Meade of Sharpsville.
Claire Alice RiceA daughter, Claire Alice Rice, was born April 29, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chelsea and Austin Rice of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jason and Jackie Morris of Sharpsville and Robert and Lisa Rice of Sharpsville.
Katey Lynn Ziegler
A daughter, Katey Lynn Ziegler, was born April 29, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Andrew and Christina Ziegler of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She has a sibling, JP Ziegler, 4.
Grandparents are Eli and Mary Jo Erceg of Hermitage, and Karen Ziegler of Unionville
