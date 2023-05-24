BIRTHS
Maisen Joseph Lynch
A son, Maisen Joseph Lynch, was born May 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Taylor Riley Alter and Mathew James Lynch, New Castle.
He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.
He has two siblings, Mathew James Lynch Jr., 6, and Mateo James Lynch, 17 months.
His grandparents are Michael Cory, Stacy Lynn Cory and Timothy Alter, all of Edinburg, Pa.; and Robyn Lynn Lynch and James Joseph Lynch, Volant.
Calliope Raen Ashby
A daughter, Calliope Raen Ashby, was born May 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Casey and Michael Ashby of Sharon. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.
She has two brothers, Michael Ashby Jr., 5, and Wyatt Ashby, 2.
Grandparents are Christy Fobes, Sharon; and Mike and Tracy Ashby, Sharpsville.
Jy’Ceir Demitrius Lee Odem
A son, Jy’Ceir Demitrius Lee Odem, was born May 18, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to T’Aysia Coats and Jaylen Odem of Sharon. He weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces.
He has one sibling, Jy’Aire Odem.
His grandparents are Tanisha Norris and Gerald Coats, Sharon.
Spencer Black
A son, Spencer Black, was born May 23, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jennifer Lynne Faria Black, New Castle, and Cody Wayne Black, New Wilmington. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
His brothers Lawrence and Walter are 2½.
Charlytte Bacher
A daughter, Charlytte Bacher, was born May 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Zackary and Brittany Bacher, Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
She has two siblings, Anthony Gilbert, 5, and Bryson Gilbert, 3.
Colton Blain Biddle White
A son, Colton Blain Biddle White, was born May 22, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Cheyenne Biddle and Mark White, Transfer. He weighed 9 pounds, 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Ruth Lutz; David Biddle; and Susan and John McGirr, Greenville.
Brinley Grace Riffe
A daughter, Brinley Grace Riffe, was born May 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha McElhinny, Sharpsville, and Randy Riffe, Transfer. She weighed 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces.
She has a brother, Carter Joseph Riffe, 2.
