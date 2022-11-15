BIRTHS
Charlotte Jean Norris
A daughter, Charlotte Jean Morris, was born to Christopher and Bethany Norris of Erie on Oct. 28, 2022, in UPMC Hamot Women's Center, Erie. She weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 17 inches long.
Her brother, Grady Daniel Norris, is 6.
Grandparents are Bryan and Patty Norris of Sharon and the late Dan and Barb Grundy.
Marleigh Aurora-Jayde Mason
A daughter, Marleigh Aurora-Jayde Mason, was born Nov. 9, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lisa Jo Daniels of Greenville and John Mason, Jr., of New Castle. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Siblings are Leyna, 19, Preslie, 14, Carter, 12, Ahlivia, 7, and Cameron, 4.
Grandparents are Peggy Shaffer of Greenville and Kitty and John Mason, Sr., of Ellwood City, Pa.
Kane Bracy Jackson-Brown
A son, Kane Bracy Jackson-Brown was born Nov. 11, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Raven Symone Brown of Sharon and Christian ME Jackson of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
His sibling, Ashaad Tomlin Jackson, is 3.
Grandparents are Deborah Brown and John Brown, Janet Gavins Jackson, and the late Otto Bracy Jackson, all of Farrell.
Kinsey Rose Marks
A daughter, Kinsey Rose Marks, was born Nov. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Amanda and Wyatt Marks of Neshannock Township. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 18½ inches long.
Her sisters are Lula, 8, and Josie, 1.
Grandparents are Ernie and Marjie Cunningham of Brookfield and John and Melissa Marks of Neshannock Township.
