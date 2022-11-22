BIRTHS
Adelina Ruby Berigan
A daughter, Adelina Ruby Berigan, was born Nov. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kathleen Junk and Brett Berigan of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her sister, Charlotte Berigan, is 3.
Grandparents are Shawn and Michelle Junk of Greenville and Alice and Brian Berigan of Brookpark, Ohio.
Makai Collin Whalen Jr.
A son, Makai Collin Whalen Jr., was born Nov. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jasmine Loveless and Makai Whalen of New Castle. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.