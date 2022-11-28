BIRTHS
Alora Lynn Beck
A daughter, Alora Lynn Beck, was born Nov. 21, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tehya (Wanner) and Matthew Beck of Mercer. She weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 17 inches long.
Grandparents are Danielle Ketchel Wanner and David Wanner of Mercer, Michael Beck and Peggy Banar Beck of Salem, Ohio, and the late Jodi Focconi Beck.
Dawson Jablonski
A son, Dawson, was born Nov. 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katilyn Jablonski of Jamestown. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His sister, Violet Hope, is 4.
Grandmother is Christal Jablonski of Jamestown.
Presley Mae Woodside
A daughter, Presley Mae, was born Nov. 23, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Audrea White and Braden Woodside of Greenville.
Her sibling, Baylor, is 3.
Grandparents are Daniel and Beth Woodside and great-grandparents are Dan and Teresa Reheer, all of Greenville.
Theadosia Calliope Double
A daughter, Theadosia Calliope Double, was born Nov. 24, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katherine Campbell and Jared Double of Transfer. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Stefanie Dermott and Timothy Campbell of Transfer, and Marcy Double-Gorm and Richard Nelson of Fredonia.
