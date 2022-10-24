BIRTHS
Aden Gunner Johnson
A son, Aden Gunner Johnson, was born Sept. 24, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Stacey and Troy Johnson of Jamestown. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Grandparents are James and Donna Blackburn of Greenville and Joan Johnson of Jamestown.
Rowan Timothy Parr
A son, Rowan Timothy Parr, was born Sept. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katie (Kelly) Parr of Sharon, and Richard Parr of Wellsville, Ohio. He weighed 6.8 pounds, and was 19¼ inches long.
Grandparents are Jeanne Lavin of Sharon, Dan and Andrea Kelly of Shenango Valley, and Dawn Wilson of Wellsville.
Rylynn Slocum
A daughter, Rylynn Slocum, was born Sept. 26, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany Goehring and Nathan Slocum of Greenville. She weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Michelle and Rodney Goehring, Kim and Tom Bish, and Bill Slocum, all of Mercer.
Timothy Miller
A son, Timothy Miller, was born Sept. 27, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Mary Anne and Ervin Miller of Clintonville, Pa. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Sadie Mae and Christopher.
Grandparents are Leroy and Catherine Miller of Clintonville and Crist Clark of Jackson Center.
Freya Anastasia Mastrianno
A daughter, Freya Anastasia Mastrianno, was born Sept. 28, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Nikita and Eric Mastrianno of New Wilmington. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has two brothers, Landon, 4, and Finn, 2.
Grandparents are Tove and David Wright of Sharpsville and Cynthia and Mark Mastrianno of Sharon.
Harlee Vette Tebay
A daughter, Harlee Vette Tebay, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alyssa and Hunter Tebay of Slippery Rock.
She has a sibling, Kinsley Tebay, 18 months.
Grandparents are Rochelle Dailey and Jason Dailey of Harrisville and Kimberly Tebay and Gregory Tebay of Butler.
Giada Cioffi
A daughter, Giada Cioffi, was born Oct 6, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Shelby and Joseph Cioffi, Jr., of New Castle. She weighed 8.1 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Samuel and Bonnie Pontera of West Middlesex and Kimberly and Joseph Cioffi, III, of Neshannock.
Hailee Rose Haag
A daughter, Hailee Rose Haag, was born Oct. 6, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dacoda Lynn Carothers and Levi Robert Haag of Mercer. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are William and Rosana Carothers of Mercer and Gloria and John Haag of Transfer.
Kellan Emerson Dora
A son, Kellan Emerson Dora, was born Oct. 9, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Nichole Marie and Michael Thomas Allan Dora of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long.
Siblings are Caiden Stuart, 9, Rylynn Dora, 9, and Hadley Dora, 6.
Grandparents are Paul and Sandy Murphy and Rose Carpenter, all of New Castle, and Marsha and Ricky Cameron of Grove City.
Ty'seir Barber
A son, Ty'seir Barber, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kireau James of New Brunswick, N.J., and Tyrese Barber of Warren.
He has a brother, Jamar James, 11.
Grandparents are Yvette Thomas and Walter James of New Brunswick, Teresa Barber of Shenango Valley, and Gary McElroy of Warren.
Damora A'Skye Roberts
A daughter, Damora A'Skye Roberts, was born Oct. 12, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dazhane Roberts of Hermitage. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Her sibling is Dariyan Roberts, 3.
Grandparents are Tara and Shawn Roberts of Hermitage.
Celena Jeanette Cimoric
A daughter, Celena Jeanette Cimoric, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Victoria Bremick and Nickalis Cimoric of Sharon. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Shannon Kratko and Thomas and Marcena Cimoric, all of Shenango Valley.
Cooper Lawrence Moore
A son, Cooper Lawrence Moore, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha Jo Moore Watson and Steven Lawrence Moore of Volant. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
His sister, Charlotte Jo Moore, is 20 months old.
Grandparents are Donald Watson, II, Bobbi Watson, and William and Betty Moore, all of Volant.
Abby Shelatree
A daughter, Abby Shelatree, was born Oct. 15, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sarah Hull of Sharon and Donald Shelatree of Campbell, Ohio. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Her sister, Hope, is 3.
Grandparents are Marcie Hull of Campbell and Donald Shelatree of Burghill, Ohio.
Phoenix Michael Culp
A son, Phoenix Michael Culp, was born Oct. 16, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alexis Marie Culp of Vienna, Ohio. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18¼ inches long.
Siblings are Eliza Tarr, 7, and Nicholas L. Tarr, 3.
Grandparents are Rita and Bradley Bolois of Vienna.
Francesca Jean Lucido
A daughter, Francesca Jean Lucido, was born Oct. 17, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Laura Shaw and Tanner Lucido of Mercer. She weighed 8 pounds.
Grandparents are Kelly Veign, Tim Shaw, and Sheena Shaw all of Mercer, and Barb Lucido and Frank Lucido of Grove City.
William Cunningham
A son, William Cunningham, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla and Donald Cunningham of Cortland, Ohio.
Allison Paige Kane
A daughter, Allison Paige Kane, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla and James Kane of Grove City. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Siblings are James Kane, II, 8, and Gavin Kane, 2.
Grandparents are Karen and Charles Bable of Grove City and Brenda and Dave Kane of New Castle.
Taylor Leydic
A son, Taylor Leydic, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kimberly Bagnas of Sharpsville and Jonathan Leydic of Newport News, Va. He weighed 5 pounds, 14.8 ounces, and was 18½ inches long.
He has a brother, Aidan Leydic, 2.
Grandparents are Christine Overhauser of Hanover Township, Pa., and Lori and David McLaren of Sharpsville.
Kasen Gearhart
A son, Kasen Gearhart, was born Oct. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Torrie Gearhart and Kevin Evans of Sharon. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 22½ inches long.
Grandparents are Melissa Smith and Aland Smith of Pennsylvania and Jennifer McClintock and Mike Mellott of Sharpsville.
Atticus David Hoffman
A son, Atticus David Hoffman, was born Oct. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashton and Josh Hoffman of Grove City. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Dixie Oconner, 11, and Nelson Hoffman, 2.
Grandparents are Greg and Marie Hensley of Kennerdell, Pa., Lori Covert of Clintonville, Pa, and David Hoffman of Slippery Rock.
Banks Montgomery Chaney
A son, Banks Montgomery Chaney, was born Oct. 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lauren and Jack Chaney of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Lyra Grace Chaney, is 2.
Grandparents are Dino and Lori Tofani of Transfer and Terri and Ed Chaney of Burghill, Ohio. Great-grandparents are Vincent and Kay Tofani and Patricia Montgomery, all of Transfer.
Adelyn Marie Nesbit
A daughter, Adelyn Marie Nesbit, was born Oct. 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sydney (Potter) and Ryan Nesbit of Grove City. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Eva and David Potter of Allegany, N.Y., and Patricia and Jeffrey Nesbit of New Castle.
Cassidy Jo Snedeker
A daughter, Cassidy Jo Snedeker, was born Oct. 21, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Casey (Buttermore) and Sean Snedeker of Pulaski. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Phillip and Jennifer Buttermore, Ken Snedeker and the late Nancy Snedeker, all of North Beaver Township.
Lerond McCullough-Scott, Jr.
A son, Larond McCullough-Scott, Jr., was born Oct. 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Arianna Blanchard and Larond McCullough Scott of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
