BIRTHS
Harlee Vette Tebay
A daughter, Harlee Vette Tebay, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alyssa and Hunter Tebay of Slippery Rock.
She has a sibling, Kinsley Tebay, 18 months.
Grandparents are Rochelle Dailey and Jason Dailey of Harrisville and Kimberly Tebay and Gregory Tebay of Butler.
Giada Cioffi
A daughter, Giada Cioffi, was born Oct 6, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Shelby and Joseph Cioffi, Jr., of New Castle. She weighed 8.1 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Samuel and Bonnie Pontera of West Middlesex and Kimberly and Joseph Cioffi, III, of Neshannock.
Hailee Rose Haag
A daughter, Hailee Rose Haag, was born Oct. 6, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dacoda Lynn Carothers and Levi Robert Haag of Mercer. She weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are William and Rosana Carothers of Mercer and Gloria and John Haag of Transfer.
Ty’seir Barber
A son, Ty’seir Barber, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kireau James of New Brunswick, N.J., and Tyrese Barber of Warren.
He has a brother, Jamar James, 11.
Grandparents are Yvette Thomas and Walter James of New Brunswick, Teresa Barber of Shenango Valley, and Gary McElroy of Warren.
