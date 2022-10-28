BIRTHS

Damora A’Skye Roberts

A daughter, Damora A’Skye Roberts, was born Oct. 12, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dazhane Roberts of Hermitage. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Sibling is Dariyan Roberts, 3. Grandparents are Tara and Shawn Roberts of Hermitage.

Celena Jeanette Cimoric

A daughter, Celena Jeanette Cimoric, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Victoria Bremick and Nickalis Cimoric of Sharon. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Shannon Kratko and Thomas and Marcena Cimoric, all of Shenango Valley.

Cooper Lawrence Moore

A son, Cooper Lawrence Moore, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha Jo Moore Watson and Steven Lawrence Moore of Volant. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.

His sister, Charlotte Jo Moore, is 20 months old.Grandparents are Donald Watson, II, Bobbi Watson, and William and Betty Moore, all of Volant.

Abby Shelatree

A daughter, Abby Shelatree, was born Oct. 15, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sarah Hull of Sharon and Donald Shelatree of Campbell, Ohio. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.

Her sister, Hope, is 3. Grandparents are Marcie Hull of Campbell and Donald Shelatree of Burghill, Ohio.

Phoenix Michael Culp

A son, Phoenix Michael Culp, was born Oct. 16, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alexis Marie Culp of Vienna, Ohio. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18¼ inches long.

Siblings: Eliza Tarr, 7, and Nicholas L. Tarr, 3. Grandparents: Rita and Bradley Bolois of Vienna.

Tags

Trending Video