BIRTHS
Damora A’Skye Roberts
A daughter, Damora A’Skye Roberts, was born Oct. 12, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Dazhane Roberts of Hermitage. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.
Sibling is Dariyan Roberts, 3. Grandparents are Tara and Shawn Roberts of Hermitage.
Celena Jeanette Cimoric
A daughter, Celena Jeanette Cimoric, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Victoria Bremick and Nickalis Cimoric of Sharon. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Shannon Kratko and Thomas and Marcena Cimoric, all of Shenango Valley.
Cooper Lawrence Moore
A son, Cooper Lawrence Moore, was born Oct. 14, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Samantha Jo Moore Watson and Steven Lawrence Moore of Volant. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
His sister, Charlotte Jo Moore, is 20 months old.Grandparents are Donald Watson, II, Bobbi Watson, and William and Betty Moore, all of Volant.
Abby Shelatree
A daughter, Abby Shelatree, was born Oct. 15, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sarah Hull of Sharon and Donald Shelatree of Campbell, Ohio. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Her sister, Hope, is 3. Grandparents are Marcie Hull of Campbell and Donald Shelatree of Burghill, Ohio.
Phoenix Michael Culp
A son, Phoenix Michael Culp, was born Oct. 16, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alexis Marie Culp of Vienna, Ohio. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 18¼ inches long.
Siblings: Eliza Tarr, 7, and Nicholas L. Tarr, 3. Grandparents: Rita and Bradley Bolois of Vienna.
