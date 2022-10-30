BIRTHS
Francesca Jean Lucido
A daughter, Francesca Jean Lucido, was born Oct. 17, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Laura Shaw and Tanner Lucido of Mercer. She weighed 8 pounds.
Grandparents are Kelly Veign, Tim Shaw, and Sheena Shaw all of Mercer, and Barb Lucido and Frank Lucido of Grove City.
William Cunningham
A son, William Cunningham, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla and Donald Cunningham of Cortland, Ohio.
Allison Paige Kane
A daughter, Allison Paige Kane, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kayla and James Kane of Grove City. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Siblings are James Kane, II, 8, and Gavin Kane, 2.
Grandparents are Karen and Charles Bable of Grove City and Brenda and Dave Kane of New Castle.
Taylor Leydic
A son, Taylor Leydic, was born Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kimberly Bagnas of Sharpsville and Jonathan Leydic of Newport News, Va. He weighed 5 pounds, 14.8 ounces, and was 18½ inches long.
He has a brother, Aidan Leydic, 2.
Grandparents are Christine Overhauser of Hanover Township, Pa., and Lori and David McLaren of Sharpsville.
Kasen Gearhart
A son, Kasen Gearhart, was born Oct. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Torrie Gearhart and Kevin Evans of Sharon. He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 22½ inches long.
Grandparents are Melissa Smith and Aland Smith of Pennsylvania and Jennifer McClintock and Mike Mellott of Sharpsville.
Atticus David Hoffman
A son, Atticus David Hoffman, was born Oct. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashton and Josh Hoffman of Grove City. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are Dixie Oconner, 11, and Nelson Hoffman, 2.
Grandparents are Greg and Marie Hensley of Kennerdell, Pa., Lori Covert of Clintonville, Pa, and David Hoffman of Slippery Rock.
Banks Montgomery Chaney
A son, Banks Montgomery Chaney, was born Oct. 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Lauren and Jack Chaney of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Lyra Grace Chaney, is 2.
Grandparents are Dino and Lori Tofani of Transfer and Terri and Ed Chaney of Burghill, Ohio. Great-grandparents are Vincent and Kay Tofani and Patricia Montgomery, all of Transfer.
Adelyn Marie Nesbit
A daughter, Adelyn Marie Nesbit, was born Oct. 20, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Sydney (Potter) and Ryan Nesbit of Grove City. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Eva and David Potter of Allegany, N.Y., and Patricia and Jeffrey Nesbit of New Castle.
Cassidy Jo Snedeker
A daughter, Cassidy Jo Snedeker, was born Oct. 21, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Casey (Buttermore) and Sean Snedeker of Pulaski. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Phillip and Jennifer Buttermore, Ken Snedeker and the late Nancy Snedeker, all of North Beaver Township.
Lerond McCullough-Scott Jr.
A son, Larond McCullough-Scott Jr., was born Oct. 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Arianna Blanchard and Larond McCullough Scott of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
Parker Robert Greenawalt
A son, Parker Robert Greenawalt, was born Oct. 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danielle Maule and Sean Greenawalt of Hermitage. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Robin Flynn-Maule and Harold Maule of Hermitage and Mary Greenawalt and Brian Greenawalt of Sharon.
Chloe Sharon RiggsA daughter, Chloe Sharon Riggs, was born Oct. 25, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jennifer Lynne and David James Riggs of New Castle. She weighed 10 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Richard and Shirley Britton of Clearfield, Pa., and James and Katherine Riggs of Madison, Ala.
Milayna Mene RossA daughter, Milayna Mene Ross, was born Oct. 25, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Theaphany Bloom and David Ross of Wheatland. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her sister, Kyrina Ross, is 18 months old.
Grandparents are Selena Bloom and Michael Hall of Sharon and Dena Taylor and Russell Collette of New Castle.
