BIRTHS
Charlotte Renee Lemke
A daughter, Charlotte Renee Lemke, was born Sept. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Leila Reiter and Robert Lemke Jr., of Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Her brother, George Reiter, is 2.
Grandparents are Matthew Reiter and Stacia Webber, both of Sharpsville, and Robert Lemke Sr., and Billie Jo Lemke of Sharon.
Arya Rose Marie Merchant
A daughter, Arya Rose Marie Merchant, was born Sept. 4, 2023, to Anna Paris and Joseph Merchant of West Middlesex. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her siblings are Mila, 5, Selena, 3, and Joseph Jr., 1.
Grandparents are Angela Paris of West Middlesex, George and Sarah Merchant of Sharon, and Joyce Collins of Bristolville.
