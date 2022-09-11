BIRTHS
Gianna Marie Branca
A daughter, Gianna Marie Branca, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Madison and Jeremy Branca of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has a brother, Milo William Branca, 1.
Grandparents are Brad and Tammy Mild and Raffaele and Carol Branca, all of Hermitage.
James Robert Devine
A son, James Robert Devine, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Samantha Steiner and Justin Devine of Masury. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jake and Cathy Steiner and Robery and Mari Lynn Devine, all of Hermitage.
Bryant Kobe Ousley Fleming
A son, Bryant Kobe Ousley Fleming, was born in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Elain Savage and Bryant Fleming of Sharon.
He has two sisters, Bryonna, 8, and Brylynn, 5.
Avery Nicole Banas
A daughter, Avery Nicole Banas, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Kristin and Joe Banas of Hermitage. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long.
She has a brother, Donovan Joseph Banas, 14 months.
Grandparents are Lisa and Gregory DelMonaco of Sharpsville and Debbie and Joe Banas of Hermitage.
Braxton Kole Laird
A son, Braxton Kole Laird, was born Sept. 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Hannah Erlacher of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Heather Dawn Gardner and David William Laird, Jr., both of Greenville.
