BIRTHS
Alise Marie King
A daughter, Alise Marie King, was born Sept. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danelle O’Toole and Mario King of Sharpsville. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Leona Fay Mitchell
A daughter, Leona Fay Mitchell, was born Sept. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Angela Mitchell of West Middlesex and Codey Bourgeois of Sharon. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long.
Her brother, Jeremy Kimpan, is 11, and her sister, Raina Mitchell, is 18 months.
Grandparents are Geraldine Mitchell of West Middlesex, Ben and Stacey Strap of Brookfield, Ohio, and Tonya Phillips of Hermitage.
Evelyn Jo Ryan
A daughter, Evelyn Jo Ryan, was born Sept. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katelyn Cogswell and Aaron Ryan of New Wilmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her sister, Kylah is 4½, and her brother, Walker, is 1½.
Marlin J. Byler
A son, Marlin J. Byler, was born Sept. 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Emma J. and John A. Byler of Jackson Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 11.7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Siblings are John Jr., 13, Daniel, 11, Jacob, 9, Robert, 8, Sylvia, 7, and Neal, 4.
Grandparents are John Troyer of Jackson Center and Emma J. Byler of Atlantic, Pa.
Nolin Liam Price
A son, Nolin Liam Price, was born Sept. 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alexis Barnett and William Price of Masury. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
His siblings are Bentley, 7, Grayson, 6, and Sophoa, 2.
Grandparents are Robert and Tina Barnett of Masury and Jeff and Kristen Price of Sharon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.