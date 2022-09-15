BIRTHS
Noah Alexander Yerace
A son, Noah Alexander Yerace, was born Aug. 31, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Mayatte and Justin Yerace of New Castle. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
He has a sister, Bella Yerace, 3. Grandparents are Barbara and Robert Yerace of Ellwood City.
Daphne Gonzalez
A daughter, Daphne Gonzalez, was born Sept. 4, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Anastasia Daniels and Neal Gonzalez of Wheatland. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
She has two sisters, Kaylie and Aisley. Grandparents are John and Tracy Daniels of Hermitage.
James Robert Devine
A son, James Robert Devine, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Samantha Steiner and Justin Devine of Masury. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Jake and Cathy Steiner and Robert and Mari Lynn Devine, all of Hermitage.
