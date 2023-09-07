BIRTHS
Alise Marie King
A daughter, Alise Marie King, was born Sept. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Danelle O'Toole and Mario King of Sharpsville. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Charlotte Renee Lemke
A daughter, Charlotte Renee Lemke, was born Sept. 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Leila Reiter and Robert Lemke, Jr., of Greenville. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Her brother, George Reiter, is 2.
Grandparents are Matthew Reiter and Stacia Webber, both of Sharpsville, and Robert Lemke, Sr., and Billie Jo Lemke of Sharon.
Evelyn Jo Ryan
A daughter, Evelyn Jo Ryan, was born Sept. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Katelyn Cogswell and Aaron Ryan of New Wilmington. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.3 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her sister, Kylah is 4½, and her brother, Walker, is 1½.
Arya Rose Marie Merchant
A daughter, Arya Rose Marie Merchant, was born Sept. 4, 2023, to Anna Paris and Joseph Merchant of West Middlesex. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.9 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her siblings are Mila, 5, Selena, 3, and Joseph, Jr., 1.
Grandparents are Angela Paris of West Middlesex, George and Sarah Merchant of Sharon, and Joyce Collins of Bristolville.
Leona Fay Mitchell
A daughter, Leona Fay Mitchell, was born Sept. 4, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Angela Mitchell of West Middlesex and Codey Bourgeois of Sharon. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long.
Her brother, Jeremy Kimpan, is 11, and her sister, Raina Mitchell, is 18 months.
Grandparents are Geraldine Mitchell of West Middlesex, Ben and Stacey Strap of Brookfield, Ohio, and Tonya Phillips of Hermitage.
