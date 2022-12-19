BIRTHS
Calliope Jae Irving
A daughter, Calliope Jae Irving, was born Dec. 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Taylor and Jakoyae Irving of Sharon.
She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Grandparents are Jane and Mark Skelton of Hopewell Township, Pa., and Donita Harris and Darnell Harris of Beaver Falls, Pa.
Peter William Tinglum
A son, Peter William Tinglum, was born Dec. 3, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jessica Ann and Jahn Gary Tinglum of Sharpsville.
He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
His sister, Maggie Mae Tinglum, is 2.
Grandparents are D’Anna and David VanBuskirk of Scranton, Pa., and Cathy and Hillis Tinglum of Hermitage.
Jaxson Bennett KolesnikA son, Jaxson Bennett Kolesnik, was born Dec. 15, 2022, to Haley Lynn Sessa and Samuel Kolesnik of Shelocta, Pa. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
