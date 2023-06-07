BIRTHS

Gwendolynne Maree Riffle

A daughter, Gwendolynne Maree Riffle, was born May 26, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Alyxia R. and Jesse H. Riffle, Jackson Center. She weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces.

Her grandparents are Mark and Trayce Kimmel, Jackson Center, and Timith and Shirley Riffle, Sharon.

Kohen Thomas Kulka

A son, Kohen Thomas Kulka, was born June 2, 2023, to Angela Miller, and Samuel Kulka, Greenville. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long. He has two sisters, Kinsley Kulka, 6, and Teagan Kulka, 2.

Grandparents are Mary Miller and Arthur Willer, Westford, Pa., and Sandy Kulka.

A son, Easton Michael Redfoot, was born to Constance Redfoot, Jackson Center, and Levi Keith, Franklin. He has a sibling, Braxton Keith.

Grandparents are Tracy and Dan Redfoot, Stoneboro; and Bob and Stacey Keith, Dryridge, Ky.

Raegan Michelle Gander

A daughter, Raegan Michelle Gander, was born May 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Alexis and Coty Gander, Mercer. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.

Her grandparents are Gene and Robyn Reeher, Portersville, and Thomas Gander, Stoneboro, and Jamie Barto, Hadley.

Elliot James Lopochonsky

A son, Elliot James Lopochonsky, was born June 2, 2023, to Stevi Lopochonsky (Shaw) and Jamison Lopochonsky, Transfer.

Grandparents are Steve and Debbie Shaw, Transfer; and Jim and Diana Lopochonsky, Greenville.

Tags

Trending Video