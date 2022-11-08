BIRTHS
Evie Rae Miller
A daughter, Evie Rae Miller, was born Oct. 17, 2022, at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, to Rebecca Smalley and Daniel Miller of Mercer.
She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
Her siblings are Bentley, 11, and Aubrey 1.
Grandparents are Marci Guthrie and Jeff Guthrie of Grove City, Gene Miller of Sharpsville, and the late Sheila Myers of Mercer.
Avery Paige ReardonA daughter, Avery Paige Reardon, was born Oct. 30, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Brittany M. and Tyler F. Reardon of Sharpsville. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Bill and Sandi Powell, Rick and Aimee Taylor, and Kevin and Tara Reardon, all of Hermitage.
Nova Elandria BartelA daughter, Nova Elandria Bartel, was born Oct. 31, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Leehya Wanner of Mercer and Daniel Bartel of Sharpsville. She weighed 6 pounds, 8.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Danielle Wanner and David Wanner of Mercer and Brittany Bartel and Robert Bartel of Sharpsville.
Holden James Warren BeckA son, Holden James Warren Beck, was born Nov. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashley Marie and Brandon Lee Beck of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His sibling, Ari Beck, is 21 months. Grandparents are Theresa Dines of Cortland, Ohio, Ray Dines of Albion, Pa., Robert and Cyndi Beck of Meadville, and Donna and Craig Johnston of Hadley, Pa.
