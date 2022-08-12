BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center
• Aug. 2: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow
Thursday Bridge at the VFW
• Aug. 4: First place, Alan Nathan; second-place tie, Denise Aber, Bill Everall, Rita Ferringer and Lois Wetzel
Friday Bridge at the VFW
• Aug. 5: First place, Mary Delphus and Joann Knuth; second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; third place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge; fourth place, Anita Heichel and Ann Pajak
