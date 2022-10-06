BRIDGE WINNERS
Tuesday Bridge at the Senior Center:
Sept. 27: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
Sept. 29: First place tie, Gayle Anderson and Bill Everall; Third place, Mary Delphus.
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
Sept. 30: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Jean Hodge and Karen Kohli; Third Place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus.
