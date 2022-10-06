BRIDGE WINNERS

Tuesday Bridge at the Senior Center:

Sept. 27: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel. 

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

Sept. 29: First place tie, Gayle Anderson and Bill Everall; Third place, Mary Delphus.

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

Sept. 30: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Jean Hodge and Karen Kohli; Third Place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus.

