Bridge Winners
Friday bridge at the VFW
• Nov. 4 – First place: Connie Bestwick/Carolyn Stevenson; second place: Lou White/Trish Winslow; third place: Marge and Gary Rose
• Nov. 11 – First place: Carol Rich/Stan Freedman; second-place tie: Anita Heichel/Ann Pajak and Lou White/Trish Winslow; fourth place: Gary and Marge Rose
Thursday bridge
at the VFW
• Nov. 10 – First-place tie: Connie Bestwick and Carol Rich; third place Gary Rose
