Bridge Winners

Friday bridge at the VFW

Nov. 4 – First place: Connie Bestwick/Carolyn Stevenson; second place: Lou White/Trish Winslow; third place: Marge and Gary Rose

Nov. 11 – First place: Carol Rich/Stan Freedman; second-place tie: Anita Heichel/Ann Pajak and Lou White/Trish Winslow; fourth place: Gary and Marge Rose

Thursday bridge

at the VFW

Nov. 10 – First-place tie: Connie Bestwick and Carol Rich; third place Gary Rose

