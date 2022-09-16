BRIDGE WINNERS
Thursday Bridge
at the VFW
• Sept. 8: First place, Mary Delphus; second place, Beverly Nathan; third place tie, Bill Everall and Alan Nathan
Friday Bridge at the VFW
• Sept. 9: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; second place, Karen Kohli and Lois Wetzel; third place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus
Shenango Valley Senior Center
• Sept. 6: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow
