BRIDGE WINNERS

Thursday Bridge

at the VFW

• Sept. 8: First place, Mary Delphus; second place, Beverly Nathan; third place tie, Bill Everall and Alan Nathan

Friday Bridge at the VFW

• Sept. 9: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; second place, Karen Kohli and Lois Wetzel; third place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus

Shenango Valley Senior Center

• Sept. 6: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow

