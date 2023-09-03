BROOKFIELD – The Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame committee has announced those selected as the Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
They are Dr. Victoria Husted Medvec, Class of 1982; Lt. Col. Emmett C. Shaffer, ‘77; Col. Donald L. Shaffer, ‘82; Dr. Darlene A. Vasbinder-Calhoun, ‘74; Dr. Deborah Vasbinder Dillon, ‘74; and posthumous inductee, Clyde P. Ledbetter, ‘37, who will be represented by his daughter, Carmen Ledbetter.
Inductees or their representatives will return to their alma mater Sept. 15 and be presented to the student body at an assembly. They will also meet with groups of students throughout the day.
The public is invited to attend the Sept. 16 induction brunch at Tiffany’s Banquet Center at 10 a.m.
Adult tickets are $25 and tickets for children ages 5 to 12 are $12. Children under age 5 are free. Tickets may be purchased at the Brookfield Board of Education Office or by leaving a message for committee Chair Diane Riefstahl at 724-346-9615.
Checks should be made payable to the Brookfield District Alumni HOF. Be sure to indicate the number and type(s) of tickets being purchased. If wishing to pay by Venmo or Zelle, contact Riefstahl. The last day to purchase tickets is Sept. 8.
Nominations are being accepted for the Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Nominees must have graduated at least 10 years ago, have reached a high level of success in his/her chosen field, and have made a significant contribution to society. Contact Riefstahl at the above phone number. Nominations close on Jan. 7.
